Garet Long, of Stillwater, was selected to Canisius College in western New York, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Sydney Peterson, of Lake Elmo, was selected to St. Lawrence University’s in Canton, New York, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Padriac Dabruzzi, of Stillwater, was named to Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
Abigail Raasch, of Stillwater, was named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
Blake Evensen, of Stillwater, was named to Mercer University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
Kyra Mann, of Marine on St. Croix, was named to University of Utah’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
Claire Mitchell, of Bayport, was named to Albion College in Albion, Michigan, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester
Isabel Bartosh, of Lake Elmo, was named to Bradley University’s, in Peoria, Illinois, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester College
Julia Miller, of Stillwater, was named to Kansas State University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college
Amelia Bednar, of Stillwater, was named to Normandale Community College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college
Isabella Palmer, of Stillwater, was named to Coastal Carolina University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college
Three St. Croix Valley students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Lake Elmo: Adam Erickson and John Hunt
Lakeland: Holly Stedman
Stillwater: Linnea Phillips
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Bayport: Olivia Weirtz
Lake Elmo: Lauryn Gosso, Summer Jack and McKenna Wohlers
Lakeland: Abigail Lee and Grace Luloff
Stillwater: Riley Call, Sydney Connor, Natalie Hagel, Grace Holker, Annette Johnson, Kellen Kinkel, Kady Kochendorfer, Elsa Krize, Kendra Middleton, Josephine Moua, Nathan Murphy, Abigail Russell, Bridget Smith, Vanessa Tettamanzi, and Anna Wendorff,
Anna Westby, Rose Whitcomb and Francis White
West Lakeland Township: Scarlett Bahma, Alexandra Westby and Beth Wilcek
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Wisconsin River Falls dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Afton: Ethan Badger, Mari Bohacek, Kevin O’Hara, Amber Walker and John Walker
Bayport: Tyler Grieves, Jill Sockness and Jared Taylor
Lake Elmo: Madison Bergmann, Rose Deziel, Lauren Feldkamp, Eduan Rust and Bailey Vold,
Lakeland: Summer Langness, Jordan Livingood, Derek Stedman, Jude Torning, and Luke Vestal
Marine on Saint Croix: Samantha Feidt and Daniel Onufer
Stillwater: Claire Anderson, Ryan Bump, McKenzie Coyle, Rachael Curl, Tatyana DeLaittre, Benjamin Finnegan, Erin Gallion, Ryann Gallion, Corrine Gardner, and Jacob Humpal Sophia Jensen, Kiley Jones, Sara Jorgensen. Bridget Kaari, Alexis Kroening, Olivia Martin and
Mallory McKay, Evan McLean, Nathaniel Musser, Erika Nahkala, Getahun O’Malley, Riley Peltier, Budd Rutter, Charles Sagissor and Jack Sandvik and Cheyenne Sauer, Teresa Schoenborn, Brooke Shepherd, Flora Sherr-Nelson and Jacob Sweetland.
Kaytlyn Tanski, Kalley Taverna and Grace Zimmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.