Garet Long, of Stillwater, was selected to Canisius College in western New York, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Sydney Peterson, of Lake Elmo, was selected to St. Lawrence University’s in Canton, New York, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Padriac Dabruzzi, of Stillwater, was named to Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

Abigail Raasch, of Stillwater, was named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

Blake Evensen, of Stillwater, was named to Mercer University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

Kyra Mann, of Marine on St. Croix, was named to University of Utah’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

Claire Mitchell, of Bayport, was named to Albion College in Albion, Michigan, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

Isabel Bartosh, of Lake Elmo, was named to Bradley University’s, in Peoria, Illinois, dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester College

Julia Miller, of Stillwater, was named to Kansas State University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college

Amelia Bednar, of Stillwater, was named to Normandale Community College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college

Isabella Palmer, of Stillwater, was named to Coastal Carolina University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester college

Three St. Croix Valley students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.

Lake Elmo: Adam Erickson and John Hunt

Lakeland: Holly Stedman

Stillwater: Linnea Phillips

Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.

Bayport: Olivia Weirtz

Lake Elmo: Lauryn Gosso, Summer Jack and McKenna Wohlers

Lakeland: Abigail Lee and Grace Luloff

Stillwater: Riley Call, Sydney Connor, Natalie Hagel, Grace Holker, Annette Johnson, Kellen Kinkel, Kady Kochendorfer, Elsa Krize, Kendra Middleton, Josephine Moua, Nathan Murphy, Abigail Russell, Bridget Smith, Vanessa Tettamanzi, and Anna Wendorff,

Anna Westby, Rose Whitcomb and Francis White

West Lakeland Township: Scarlett Bahma, Alexandra Westby and Beth Wilcek

Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Wisconsin River Falls dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.

Afton: Ethan Badger, Mari Bohacek, Kevin O’Hara, Amber Walker and John Walker

Bayport: Tyler Grieves, Jill Sockness and Jared Taylor

Lake Elmo: Madison Bergmann, Rose Deziel, Lauren Feldkamp, Eduan Rust and Bailey Vold,

Lakeland: Summer Langness, Jordan Livingood, Derek Stedman, Jude Torning, and Luke Vestal

Marine on Saint Croix: Samantha Feidt and Daniel Onufer

Stillwater: Claire Anderson, Ryan Bump, McKenzie Coyle, Rachael Curl, Tatyana DeLaittre, Benjamin Finnegan, Erin Gallion, Ryann Gallion, Corrine Gardner, and Jacob Humpal Sophia Jensen, Kiley Jones, Sara Jorgensen. Bridget Kaari, Alexis Kroening, Olivia Martin and

Mallory McKay, Evan McLean, Nathaniel Musser, Erika Nahkala, Getahun O’Malley, Riley Peltier, Budd Rutter, Charles Sagissor and Jack Sandvik and Cheyenne Sauer, Teresa Schoenborn, Brooke Shepherd, Flora Sherr-Nelson and Jacob Sweetland.

Kaytlyn Tanski, Kalley Taverna and Grace Zimmer.

