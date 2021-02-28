Connor Jacoby, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list at Dunwoody College of Technology for fall semester 2020, college officials announced.
Keaton Bourdaux, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Ethan Wilke, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Riley Bast, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Stonehill College for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
James Stahl, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Carthage College for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Reece Koehler, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Emily Schlepp, of Hudson, was named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Josh Aycock, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Sydney Yokopeni, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at The University of Wisconsin-Platteville for the 2020 Fall Semester, college officials announced.
Four St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Alabama dean’s list or president’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
St. Mary’s Point: Kendra Lundquist
Stillwater: Madison Bracey
President’s list
West Lakeland: Nathan Shikenjanski
Hudson: Elizabeth Collinson
Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Lakeland: Clara Broecker, Pathway advising
Stillwater: Madyson Wienholz, Education undergraduate
Eight St. Croix Valley students were named to the dean’s list at Marquette University fall 2020 list for the semester ending in December, college officials announced.
Lake Elmo: Rachel Laliberte, Erica Oren, August Peterson and McKenna Sporer
Stillwater: Cecilia Ball, Grace Nelson and Samantha Scheid
Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the honor roll or dean’s list at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh fall 2020 list for the semester ending in December, college officials announced.
Stillwater: Olivia Heim, Freshman, Honor Roll and Tiffany Lor, Senior, Dean’s List
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the dean’s list at Bethel University in St. Paul, for fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Bayport: Arabella Fahs, Senior, Stephen and Lorie Fahs
Lake Elmo: Bethany Breiholz, Todd and Sheryl Breiholz Elizabeth Moseley, Gregory and Heather Moseley Evelyn Young, Brock and Anissa Young Julia Klancher, Rachel and Kevin Klancher
Lakeland Emma Jacobs, Steven Jacobs, Julia, Senior, Bryan and Colleen Ek, Kate-Lyn Wallace Robert and Christi-Lyn Wallace
Stillwater: Aleia Durston, Krissy and Lee Durston Amelia DaBruzzi, Thomas DaBruzzi and Jackie Dabruzzi Anna Arland, Jack and Mary Arland, Anna Goldstrand, Lee and Sara Goldstrand, Elisabeth Mattson, Kevin and Deb Mattson, Grace Riermann, Jonathan and Jennifer Riermann. Ian Baack, Junior, Gerald and Rebecca Baack, Ingrid Goldstrand, Sophomore, Lee and Sara Goldstrand, Olivia Bates, Jeff Bates and Susan Bates, Stephanie Pidde, Kari and Dave Pidde.
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, for fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Lake Elmo: Logan McCormick, Joe Miller, Jordan Schwingler and Lizzy Wortman
Lakeland: Elizabeth Heying
Marine on Saint Croix: Cole Herbert
Stillwater: Beau Haugen, Simon Leppicello, Lexi Litchy, Britta Nelson, Graham Netten, Adam Shore and Emma Weber.
Nine St. Croix Valley students were named to the dean’s list at University of Iowa, for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Stillwater: Abigail Bechtold and Sophie Schuster
Lake Elmo: Edward Breien, Emily Fischer and Allison Smith
Afton: Laren Chang and Jason Heegaard
Hudson: Alexis Kennett, Sarah Potter
Nine St. Croix Valley students were named to the dean’s list at St. Cloud State, for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Lake Elmo: Heather Dooley
Oak Park Heights: Rachel Houle
Stillwater: Emelia Bigaouette
West Lakeland: Evelyn Kohn
