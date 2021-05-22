Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday, May 13, that the state will allow people to ditch their masks meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, an announcement that followed new federal recommendations on face coverings, the Associated Press reported last week.
Walz signed executive orders May 14 ending the mask mandate he enacted by emergency authority in July 2020, although state health officials recommend that people who are not fully vaccinated or may be asymptomatic either get their shots or keep wearing masks, AP reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier May 13 eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues. It also removes the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
“And I think first and foremost it reflects the discipline and the commitment here in Minnesota and in many places across the country protecting not only themselves, but their neighbors,” Walz said in AP’s coverage.
Although the mask mandates were lifted, everyone must continue to wear masks inside school buildings or on school buses, several district and school newsletters sent to the Gazette stated. Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan requires face-coverings and social distancing in schools and buses, and it will stay in effect through the school year.
However, as COVID restrictions are easing, the school district is forging ahead with a mostly normal graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. June 5 at Roy Wilkins auditorium in St. Paul, Carissa Keister, Director of Communications told the Gazette.
Masks are likely to be required as the city of St. Paul has kept a mask mandate in effect. The city of Minneapolis kept its mandate as well, but many cities, including St. Croix Valley communities, are following the governor’s mandates and are no longer requiring face coverings.
Following graduation, a parade will traverse through the city, Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said during his update to City Council on May 18.
A parade was held last year in lieu of a graduation ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. The event proved popular last year so the city will do it again even though it’s not being forced by COVID.
In addition to the parade, the SAHS party was approved for June 5 following the parade, party chair Ann Venski said.
“This event is 100% funded through the generosity of our business community,” Venski said.
As the party was approved only a few weeks before it will take place, the parent group is currently looking for sponsors. To contribute, mail donation to 1397 Benson Boulevard W., Stillwater, MN 55082 or contact Julie.Cronk@gmail.com.
There is a small registration fee for seniors, but scholarships are available so that every student can attend, she added.
Following graduation, the parade and a senior party, the school district will host a prom one week later at Pony Stadium on June 12, according to the district’s website.
While prom is intended for seniors, juniors are allowed as guests if extra tickets are available.
COVID protocols will be in place for prom. Students will be required to wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times.
Prom goers will not be allowed to attend in groups of more than six and they must maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other groups. No food or beverage will be served.
County response
Washington County Administrator Kevin Corbid said the county is following CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, and will no longer require masks in its facilities
“However we will be recommending that those who are not vaccinated wear masks when in our buildings getting served in face-to-face transactions,” Corbid said. “Similarly we will not require county employees to wear masks, but again will be recommending that those who are not vaccinated to wear masks.”
