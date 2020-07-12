With the cost of sending a child back to school being so high, Community Thread and United Way of Washington County-East are collecting school supplies for Stillwater Area School District students through their annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
Community members can donate supplies now through August 5 at a number of locations throughout the community including Community Thread, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Eckberg Lammers P.C., First Resource Bank, First State Bank and Trust, Lake Elmo Bank, MidWestOne Bank, Sletten and Brettin Orthodontics, Stillwater Motors, The Zephyr Theatre, and United Way of Washington County-East.
For those who prefer to shop online, there is also a Stuff the Bus Amazon Wish List.
Volunteer support is also needed at Community Thread from August 6-14 to help sort school supplies, shop with family lists and assist with curbside pick-up.
Top supplies needed include: headphones, calculators, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. To see a complete list of requested school supplies and link to the wish list, please visit United Way of Washington County-East at uwwce.org or Community Thread at CommunityThreadMN.org. Cash donations can also be made online at uwwce.org/donate.
If your child is in need of school supplies, online registration will open on July 27 at 9am. Supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis with no-contact, curbside pick-up.
The vision for United Way of Washington County-East is a caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future. To learn more, visit uwwce.org or call 651-439-3838.
The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more, visit CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
