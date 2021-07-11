Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University president’s list for the winter 2021 semester, college officials announced: Nicole Neubarth, of Lakeland and Jeremy Schuster, of Stillwater.
Zach Cegielski, and Pad Dabruzzi, both of Stillwater, were named to the Rockhurst University, in Kansas City, Missouri, Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Two St. Croix Valley students were named to The U of M Crookston’s Chancellors’ list: Rachel Johnson, of Bayport, and Ben Hanson, of Stillwater.
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to The UW Stout Deans’ list:
Lakeland: Megan Fischer
Marine on Saint Croix: Steven Kronmiller
Stillwater: Ezra Brey, Grant Bruehl, Haley Craft, Trent Davis, Ben Lane and Wesley Phillips
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean’s list
Afton: Ethan Badger, Mari Bohacek and Amber Walker,
Bayport: Gina Jablonski and Jared Taylor
Lake Elmo: , Madison Bergmann, Rose Deziel, Tony Geisenhoff, Madeline Gilbert, Eduan Rust, Bailey Vold and Adam Wiering
Lakeland: Summer Langness, Jordan Livingood, Derek Stedman and Luke Vestal.
Marine on Saint Croix: Samantha Feidt and Daniel Onufer
Stillwater: Claire Anderson, Connor Anderson, Dalton Anderson, Brooke Feyen, Ben Finnegan, Erin Gallion, Sophia Jensen, Sara Jorgensen, Bridget Kaari, Patrick Kizer, Alexis Kroening and Maggie LaCasse.
Owen Lindquist, Mallory McKay, Nate Musser, Olivia Rice, Charlie Sagissor, Jack Sandvik, Tess Schoenborn, Brooke Shepherd, Jacob Sweetland and Katie Tanski.
Kalley Taverna, Rose Then, Grace Weiss, Jack Zdechlik and Grace Zimmer.
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to Marquette University’s spring 2021 dean’s List, college officials announced:
Lake Elmo: Rachel Laliberte, Erica Oren, August Peterson and McKenna Sporer.
Stillwater: Cecilia Ball, Courtney Hove, Liza Karlen, Grace Nelson and Samantha Scheid.
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Spring 2021 Dean’s list.
Afton: Abbey Rose Morin
Lake Elmo: Ella Janochoski
Christopher Michael Burbach and Nicholas Brian Burbach
Blake Evensen, of Stillwater, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.
James Stahl, of Stillwater, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Carthage College.
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to The UW Eau Claire spring 2021 Deans’ list:
Bayport: Ashlynn O’Connor, Olivia O’Connor and Olivia Weirtz.
Lake Elmo Lauryn Gosso, Summer Jack, Matthew Miller, Claire O’Neill and McKenna Wohlers.
Lakeland: Grace Luloff
Stillwater: Riley Call, Emily Cossetta, Natalie Hagel, Annette Johnson, Kellen Kinkel, Kady Kochendorfer, Elsa Krize, Anna Leintz, Nathan Mazanec, Alexander McGinley, Kendra Middleton, Lindsey Purrington, Amanda Rolf, Abigail Russell, Linnea Rustad, Cade Sprenger, Vanessa Tettamanzi, Bianna Warzeka, Anna Wendorff and Rose Whitcomb,
West Lakeland: Alexandra Westby
Several St. Croix Valley students were named 2021 Spring semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University
Oak Park Heights: Rachel Houle
Stillwater: Emelia Bigaouette, Emma Murphy and Tanner Lange
West Lakeland: Evelyn Kohn
Abigail Raasch, of Stillwater, was named to the college’s Dean’s list at Wisconsin Lutheran College for the spring 2021 semester.
Nicholas Novak, of Stillwater, was named to the honor roll at Angelo State University.
Ethan Wilke, of Stillwater, was named to the Worcester b Polytechnic Institute’s Dean’s list for the 2021 semester.
Rachel Flynn, of West Lakeland, was named to Mount Marty University Dean’s list for the spring semester.
