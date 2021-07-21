Gavin Zurn, of Stillwater, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Zurn will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in engineering. In high school, he was active in varsity football and was captain of his varsity baseball team.

Two local students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict: Katherine LaQua of Lake Elmo, and Erin Quam of Stillwater.

Sydney Yokopenic, of Lake Elmo, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Keaton Bourdaux, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology

Kevin Marsh, of Stillwater, was named to The University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester.

Caroline Dian Grove, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring semester at Baylor University.

Troy Gleason, of Lake Elmo, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2021 semester. Clara Broecker, of Lakeland, and Maria Burke, of Stillwater.

Three St. Croix Valley students were named to the second semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota: Elise Amerongen, of Lake Elmo, Claire Patterson, of Marine on St. Croix and Emily Crandall, of Stillwater.

Several St. Croix Valley students were selected to the spring 2021 Dean’s or President’s list at Drake University:

Afton: Jacob Hulteen, Dean’s list

Lake Elmo: Briahna Amundson, Dean’s list

Stillwater: Olivia Kannas, President’s list Mike Leider, President’s list, Noah Peterson, President’s list, Bailey Pohl, Dean’s list, Espen Roepke, Dean’s list, Will Thomas, Dean’s list

Maria Vincent, Dean’s list

West Lakeland: Amanda Gregory, President’s List

