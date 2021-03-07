Dean’s lists
Megan Felsch, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for fall semester 2020, college officials announced.
Two St. Croix Valley students were named to the College of Saint Benedict dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Lake Elmo: Sophia Faust
Stillwater: Erin Quam
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the University of Minnesota dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Afton: Gabriel Holzmer, Devyn Johnson, Isabella Olson, Jack Porupsky, Kathryn Raddatz and Elise Riniker
Bayport: Catherine Clements, Cynthia Silva and Brody Swanson
Lake Elmo: Abygail Andebrhan, Shelby Anderson, Anh Doan, Jasmine Drogseth Evan Erickson, Leah Gunderson, Thomas Haggard and Isabella Hanggi. Timothy Johnson, Joshua Lorenson and Tomas Miguieles
Michaela Moynagh, Peyton Nelson, Jordyn Obey, Madeline Oeltjen, Katherine Pelletier and Dylan Polzine
Rachel Schulz, Lauren Smithberg, Lauren Snyder, Maria Sorenson, Chloe Squires Aidan Steeves, Caleb Strom and Jordan Wallace
Lakeland: Kaylyn Anderson and Julia Kobilka
Lakeland Shores: Emily Zhi
Marine on Saint Croix: Britta Borrman and Emma Bourne,
Oak Park Heights: Zachary Benson
Stillwater: Meade Acers, Ruby Ales, Ethan Anderson, Emera Balok, Audrey Behm, Nicole Berglund, Morgan Berkness, Roman Bick, Anna Blondin, Sophie Browning, Elizabeth Campbell, Anna Carlson and Lucia Carlson
Makenna Christiansen, Colin Clark-Bracewell, Miriam Constantine, Claire Dicks, Matthew Dietrich, Lauren Elliott, Colman Farrington,Nicholas Gag, Chase Glaser, Peter Grace, Michael Griffith, Abby Gunderson, Catherine Halley, Olivia Hanson and Lauren Heyer
Kathryn Hohenstein, Nicholas Hong, Britta Hornback, Morgan Huenink, Adam Humpal, Taylor Joa, Thomas Johnson, Maggie Kelly, Patrick Kennedy, Connor Kilkelly, Sarah Kollodge, Zachary Kollodge, Kassandra Krinke, Madison Lather, Emma Lehmann and Courtney Lillemoen
Isabelle Lombardi, Dylan McKellips, Noah Ness, Asia Neuman, Olivia Olson, Matthew Oswald, Sage Parker, Gianna Pietri and Michael Portz
Austin Potter, Nicholas Purdie, Benjamin Ratte, Eleanor Rice, Calvin Robinson, Theodor Robinson, Daniel Russell, Emily Scherber and Danielle Schoenecker
Mackenzie Scholl, Margaret Schulte, Lucas Schumacher, Joshua Shafer, Nathaniel Simcik, Nicholas Simcik, Matthew Sovereign, Eric Stack, Madeleine Stankiewicz and Rose Stoebner
Connor Stoker, Tony Tan, Savannah Townsend, Evan Tredal, Kierstyn Tupa, Jacob Votava, James Wagner, Brooke Whitaker, Maya Yokanovich and Chloe Zurn
West Lakeland: Sophia Stella and Brian Tregilgas
Andrew Willer, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for fall semester 2020, college officials announced.
Alexandra Ewing, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list at the College of Charleston Ohio for the fall semester 2020, college officials announced
Honor’s lists
Several St. Croix Valley students were named to the Minnesota State University, Mankato honor’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Three St. Croix Valley students were named to the Hamline University honor’s list for the fall 2020 semester, college officials announced.
Stillwater: Heidi Liukonen, Cailey Boisvert and
Afton: Kayla Thalhuber and Taylor Wandschneider
Lake Elmo: Dillon Bergmann Emma Bigwood, Abbie Jones, Carter McGraw, Christopher McMahon and Samuel Nubern
Stillwater: Cameron Bracey, Connor Bracey, High Honor List, Nicole Casby, Maggie Falkowski, Jordan Gimpel, Emilie Greene, Mitch Gutknecht, Emmah Mardaus, Joshua Phelps, Joshua Piechowski, Jackson Uner, and Nicole Vagle, Honor List
West Lakeland: Ethan Scheel, Honor List
Other accolades
Sydney Zeuli, of Oak Park Heights, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Isabella LaFavor, of Lake Elmo, was named to the dean’s list at the University at St.Thomas.
She also is the communication chair of the Society of Hispanic Engineers, the Vice President of American Society of Civil Engineers and won a scholarship from the American Council of Engineering of Minnesota.
