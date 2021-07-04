Stillwater student named journalism Fellow
University of Wisconsin-River Falls senior Brooke Shepherd, of Stillwater, is studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin River Falls and animal science she was named the first recipient of the Donovan E. Rasmussen Broadcast Journalism Fellowship.
Through the fellowship, spend six weeks this summer reporting on the issue of obesity in Western Wisconsin. Her work will be featured in a broadcast documentary.
Stillwater students initiated into honor society
Ellen Gross, of Stillwater, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gross was initiated at St. Catherine University.
Katherine Wallace, of Stillwater, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Caroline Dian Grove, of Stillwater, was named to the Dean’s list at Baylor University for the spring semester.
Deans’, Presidents’ lists
Jack Schwartz, of Lake Elmo, was named to the President’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Two St. Croix Valley Students were named to the spring 2021 given high honors at University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point: Hayden Frank and Parker Witt.
Shad Kraftson, of Bayport, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay.
Kyra Mann, of Marine on Saint Croix, and to the University of Utah’s spring Dean’s list.
Nathan Shikenjanskim of West Lakelandm was named to he University of Alabama spring 2021 Dean’s list.
Kate Hanggi, of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, was named to Luther College’s, in Decorah, Iowa, Spring Dean’s list.
Nickolas Zezulka was named to Dean’s List at UW-Superior for the 2021 spring semester.
Claire Garvey, of Lake Elmo, was named to the St. Norbert College, in De Pere, Wisconsin, spring Dean’s list.
Sydney Peterson, of Lake Elmo, was named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s for the spring 2021 semester.
Abigail Vork, of Stillwater, was named to the Bob Jones University, in Greenville South Carolina, President’s List for the spring semester.
Linnea Phillips, of Stillwater and Holly Stedman, of Lakeland were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Anthony Hamer, of Lakeland, was named to University of Utah’s Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
