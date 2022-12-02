The Nov. 22 School Board meeting covered a wide variety of topics related to curriculum. District Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr Caleb Drexler Booth, presented the board with various title changes for courses in district 834 middle schools and Stillwater Area High School, as well as a modified process for course approvals.
There are several planned course title changes, with the purpose of most to be aligned with other courses. Middle school social studies classes will see name changes so that both Oak-Land and Stillwater middle schools use the same name.
At the high school level, Global Studies will see a name change to Human Geography so that the class is separated from eighth grade global studies course and aligns with the AP Human Geography course.
Due to changes in the Minnesota science middle school curriculum standards, the LEaP (Life, Earth and Physical science) course will be removed for the 2023-24 school year. The course took content that spanned two years and condensed it into a one-year accelerated course.
“The standards have flip-flopped on us, making this course no longer relevant,” Dr Drexler Booth said. He went on to say that the deletion of the course will not affect any sequencing within the science curriculum.
Dr Drexler Booth also presented the board a chang to how new courses are implemented.
When introducing new courses, the course approval process for the 2022-23 academic year is that Teaching and Learning is presented with a concept for approval in November, course materials are developed throughout the winter and spring, students are able to register for the course in January and then the fully developed course is approved or denied by the Board in April or May.
The course that is currently working through this process is Ethnic & Cultural Studies II at the high school level, after the Ethnic & Cultural studies course introduced last year increased from one section to two sections this year.
“The conversation between the teacher and the students was there was interest in going deeper into some of that work, so this would present a second semester,” Dr Drexler Booth said “There is a deeper emphasis on student inquiry and student projects within that work.”
The proposed course approval process for next year would shift everything earlier into the year, with Teaching and Learning approving a concept in April, course materials being developed throughout the summer, the course being presented to the board for approval in November and students registering for the course in January.
Superintendent Funk expressed some concern over whether fully developing a course with it having the possibility of denial would be detrimental to the time of staff.
“The question I have is have we just encumbered a lot of staff planning and time when the board, for the first time, is going to see this thing after its been completely fleshed out,” he said.
Dr Drexler Booth clarified that the courses go through a highly vetted process before they are presented to the board and are reviewed by school administration, Teaching and Learning and the World’s Best Workforce, which is the community district advisory council.
“We take a look and say ‘does these meet the stated values that we have, does it connect to the standards, even if it’s an elective, to the learning targets that we’re looking for,’” he said.
Superintendent Funk went on to say that he hopes that the board is continuously updated before they are asked to approve the course.
Vice Chair of the Board Katie Hockert asked at what level a course would be at when first presented to the board for approval.
“You kind of mentioned it will talk about how it fits into the scope and how it addresses standards, all of that will be the high level, but will the rest of the course be built out before it comes to us?” she asked. “What will we actually be seeing then?”
Dr Drexler Booth noted that the course will not be fully fleshed out when presented to the board and that chosen materials being already selected would be dependent on the course.
“It certainly isn’t going to be ready to now implement. There’s going to be more work as we engage in that. But it will be certainly much more than what we’ve presented in years past,” he said.
Other business:
The board officially approved the move of the Alternative Learning Center out of Stillwater Area High School and into its own building. The project will cost $6.8 million and a water and boiler project will cost an additional $3 million. For the first phase of the project, the district will award a bid in March 2023 and construction is predicted to last from June to August 2023. The second phase will award a bid in June 2023 and will have construction from September 2023 to February 2024.
The school district will see a decrease in the school portion of property taxes for many residents. In 2022, a home valued at $350,000 paid $1,314 in school related property taxes. The estimated tax cost for 2023 is $1,116. Similarly, a home valued at $500,000 would pay $1,893 in school related property taxes in 2022, and an estimated $1,608 in 2023.
The calendar for the 2023-24 academic year was approved. Since the last presentation of the calendar to the board, a staff development day was moved from early Nov. to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, allowing for a longer break for students. The rest of the calendar remained unchanged.
