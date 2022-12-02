The Nov. 22 School Board meeting covered a wide variety of topics related to curriculum. District Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr Caleb Drexler Booth, presented the board with various title changes for courses in district 834 middle schools and Stillwater Area High School, as well as a modified process for course approvals.

There are several planned course title changes, with the purpose of most to be aligned with other courses. Middle school social studies classes will see name changes so that both Oak-Land and Stillwater middle schools use the same name.

