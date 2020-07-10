The 2020 election this fall could lead to a big shake up on the Stillwater Area School Board. During the July 9 meeting, boardmember Mark Burns announced his intention to resign from his spot on the board. Burns, elected in 2018, has two year left on his term. He joins board member Shelley Pearson, who announced her resignation last month, to open up two special election seats on the district’s school board.
“I have announced my resignation from the board effective later this month, July 23,” Burns said. “There will be two seats up for special election at the same time.”
Burns said that he notified the board previously about his resignation and that he intends to give a statement on his resignation during the July 23 meeting.
With seats currently held by board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, and board member Jennifer Pelletier open for regular election this fall, the board could see as many as five new board members come 2021.
Pelletier, who was first elected in 2016, announced that she would not seek reelection this fall.
“There are many personal reasons for this decision. It has been mentally challenging, but it was worth it,” Pelletier wrote in a June 26 Facebook post. It has been tough on my family, but they have supported me in ways that I will cherish forever.”
During the July 9 meeting, the board passed a resolution to open the filling period for the regular scheduled seats. Stivland said the board will have a similar resolution opening the filling period for the special election seats during the July 23 meeting.
The filing period for school board and other municipal elections without primaries is Tuesday, July 28 through Tuesday, August 11.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.