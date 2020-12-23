On a 6-1 vote during a special board meeting on Dec. 23 the Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors voted to give interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt a one-year contract that will start at the end of her current term that ends in June 2021.
Board member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote. Riehle claimed that Lansfeldt was bullied into not accepting a three-year contract by the community and incoming board members.
Read the Friday, Jan. 1, print edition of The Gazette for more details on this story.
