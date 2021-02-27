The Independent School 834 Board of Directors voted unanimously to amend and extend a lease agreement with Minnehaha Properties LLC for storage of the district’s buses in Oak Park Heights.
The district’s current lease agreement approved on June 25 with was set to expire on June 2021.
“The amendment to the lease takes that first one-year renewal option and breaks it into two sixth-month renewal options and exercises that first sixth month renewal so we will be able to stay on that site through Dec. 31,” attorney Peter Michail said during a special called board meeting on Feb. 23. “The other thing it does is reduce the notice we have to give the landlord of our decision whether or not to renew down to thirty days.”
Board member Liz Weisberg noted in a prior meeting the board discussed if a two-month lease was possible, but a sixth-month lease term was the shortest term the board could get.
Weisberg also noted the district is paying more to store buses at the Minnehaha Properties site than it would if the district was using its own site. The sixth-month extension will cost the district $240,000
Michail noted the bus terminal that the district owns on Hudson Boulevard in Lake Elmo is not yet ready.
“We do have the conditional-use permit we need for that; however, there are improvements that have to be completed by the developer of the site before we can use it,” Michail said.
The developer has an agreement with the city of Lake Elmo to complete those improvement by July 31, 2021.
“They’ve made a lot of progress, and there’s every reason to expect it to be done, but we’ve had less than perfect performance to date,” Michail said. “So we need to know for sure that we have a place for the buses this year and the beginning of next year.”
Because if the developer fails to complete the improvements in a timely manner, then the city of Lake Elmo might become responsible for them, and the city’s work would commence during the next construction season.
“So we would lose another year,” Michail said. “Hopefully, it goes according to plan and everything is done this summer. We have some built in transition time because of this first renewal to make things move smoothly, and if the developer fails to complete the job on time, we have renewal options.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.