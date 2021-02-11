Brigid Sandager, a fifth-grade teacher at Andersen Elementary School in Bayport, received the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom 2021 Outstanding Teacher.
Sandager helps her students explore science and agriculture through journaling, collaboration and technology, according to a press release from
Integrating agricultural education into her students’ curriculum strengthens classroom discussions by letting students examine the world around them and how choices made today affect the future.
All Kindergarten through 12th grade educators who integrate agriculture into their curriculum are eligible for the award.
Sandager will receive a $500 stipend and up to $1,500 in expenses to attend the 2021 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Des Moines, Iowa in June.
The MAITC vision is for agriculture to be valued by all. The program is a 30-year established public/private partnership based at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Visit Minnesota Ag in the Classroom for more information and free educational resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.