Twelve partnerships across Minnesota, including Stillwater Area Schools, will receive funding to develop and expand programs to offer meaningful career exposure and paid work experience for students 16 years of age and older.
The grants are part of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s (DLI’s) Youth Skills Training (YST) program that was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of strong partnerships in Minnesota through the Youth Skills Training program. With five years of success to build on, student learners will continue to learn about different industries and participate in safe, meaningful work experiences,” said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI commissioner. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this program.”
YST grants will be awarded to the following 12 partnerships, which will receive and split $1 million in funding to be used for programs operating from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025. The partnerships will offer safe, meaningful work experience in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care and information technology.
•Alexandria Area High School
•Breckenridge High School
•Edina Public Schools
•Faribault Public Schools
•Hibbing School District
•Independent School District #728 (Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman)
•Monticello Public Schools
•Owatonna Public Schools
•Sourcewell (Staples)
•Stillwater Area High School
•Venture Academy High School (Minneapolis)
•Workforce Development, Inc. (southeast Minnesota)
Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students and pay for industry-related student certifications. Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this sixth round of grants. A seventh round of grant applications will open in winter 2023.
