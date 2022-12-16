The Dec. 8 school board meeting included a report on the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) from Dr. Caleb Drexler Booth, district director of teaching and learning. WBWF has five primary goals it focuses on, three of which are ‘on track’ and two that are ‘not on track.’

The first of the goals marked as on track is that all incoming students are ready for school. Drexler Booth noted that 662 children were screened in the 2021-22 school year, and of the 556 families who responded, 84% have attended preschool. Additionally,  71% of kindergarten students benchmark at or above the national 40th percentile on the Fastbridge early reading composite.

