The Dec. 8 school board meeting included a report on the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) from Dr. Caleb Drexler Booth, district director of teaching and learning. WBWF has five primary goals it focuses on, three of which are ‘on track’ and two that are ‘not on track.’
The first of the goals marked as on track is that all incoming students are ready for school. Drexler Booth noted that 662 children were screened in the 2021-22 school year, and of the 556 families who responded, 84% have attended preschool. Additionally, 71% of kindergarten students benchmark at or above the national 40th percentile on the Fastbridge early reading composite.
The second goal marked as on track is that all third grade students achieve grade level literacy. The data presented showed that 63% of kindergartners are meeting grade level proficiency which is up from 46% last year, 60% of first grade students are meeting proficiency up from 48% last year, and 70% of second graders are meeting proficiency up from 65% last year.
However, data showed that 51.5% of third graders met proficiency in spring 2022, down 0.4% from 2021.
Superintendent Funk questioned how a statistic of 51.5% could mean that the goal is on track.
“How did we come up with third grade, how is that on track?” he asked. “51.5% of our third grade met proficiency, so we’re on track?”
Drexler Booth explained that it is on track for a multi-year goal.
“Our goal is not to increase from 51.5% to 53.5%, that’s not what our goal is. Our goal needs to be that all students in third grade are achieving that grade level literacy. If we had a year goal this year that all kids would be at third grade proficiency, yeah we did not meet that goal,” he said.
Director Tina Riehle asked at what point the district should consider a new curriculum. Drexler Booth responded that additional learning tools such as a phonics program for second grade have been utilized, and that programs are continuously being evaluated.
The third goal marked as on track is that all students are career and college ready by graduation, which is measured by the ACT and AP scores. The average ACT score in the district in the 2021-22 school year was 24.1 and 71.5% of AP tests scored a 3 or higher, which is the score required by most colleges to receive credit.
One goal marked as not on track is that all students will graduate. In 2021, 91.1% of students graduated in four years, which is a decrease from 93.5% in 2020. In 2021, 94.9% of students at SAHS graduated in four years and 42% did so at the Alternative Learning Center (ALC). Dr Funk questioned why the benchmark is four years when the majority of ALC students across the state do not graduate within four years. District Director of Schools, Dawn Waller Lueck, noted that they are working with the regional center of excellence to look into strategies on tracking the data.
The final goal to not be on track is that achievement gaps between student groups will close. Across reading, math and science, data shows that Asian, Black and Latinx students consistently perform lower than their white peers.
“We need to do more root cause analysis of this, certainly. We certainly need to reach out to our students and we have an opportunity with the achievement and integration to build out goals and plans and organize around those,” Dr Drexler Booth said. “Looking at the data, looking at our students, looking at what their needs are, organizing, setting goals, looking at how we can better serve our students of need and then looking at that data to see how we’re doing.”
Director Annie Porbeni questioned the why of these results.
“Every time we come here, we talk about it, we breeze over it and we continue. If these kids fail, the district fails,” she said. “Why does this continue to happen and why are we not working to try to change this? You’ve been here one year but I’m telling you that the gaps have been here forever. So what are we going to do intentionally to change this. It’s doing a disservice to our children,”
Dr Funk responded that he does not have a solid answer, but constant turnover in the district has not allowed for any traction to be gained.
“I think that we could definitely try to dig into the why a little bit more. But I also am confident that Caleb and his team, and the teachers in our district are working together… Another piece of that is families. What are we doing with our families to really try to engage them to work with us to meet the needs of our students,” he said.
Other Business:
Waller Lueck presented information on the Achievement and integration plan. The goals include increasing the number of Black and Hispanic students in AVID who demonstrate college readiness by 2% each year from 2021-23, reduce the number of course failures for Black and Hispanic students, increase the number of students who indicate that they agree their experiences increased cultural awareness by 5% each year from 2021-23 and to create and retain a racially diverse teacher workforce that is 4% of teachers. Currently 3.7% of teaching staff meets that criteria.
Of the four goals, the one regarding course failures is the only one to not be on track with Hispanic students failing 7.5% of courses in the second semester of last school year, and Black students failing 4.6%.
“I think this goes right along with comments we were making earlier about what is happening here, why is this happening, and how can we get better engagement from our students in these subgroups specifically and getting to that ‘why,’” Waller Lueck said.
Regarding the goal of a diverse teacher workforce, Dr Funk questioned why the benchmark is so low at only 4%.
“Looking at our student body population, we are probably 24% students of color, and we’re saying we’re successful because we’re at 3.7%,” he said.
Chair Allison Sherman noted that WBWF often focuses on attainable goals within a short time frame. Waller Lueck agreed that she believed that the number should be higher.
