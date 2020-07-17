Fever, aches, fatigue, a sore throat? An illness that can take weeks after exposure to show up and then last for a couple weeks more? The symptoms of COVID-19 and Lyme disease have quite a bit of overlap, and the “bullseye rash” that is sometimes seen as a telltale sign of the tickborne Lyme is present in just two-thirds of these cases—so, what then?
A couple key differences are that the shortness of breath, coughing and loss of taste or smell that are generally associated with COVID-19 are not apparent in cases of Lyme.
It’s still too early in the life of the novel coronavirus to have a clear picture of what comorbidity of COVID-19 and Lyme disease looks like, but Lyme does weaken the immune system, and public health officials say testing is paramount.
A test for COVID-19 is the best first step to take even if you’re suspecting that symptoms could be traced to Lyme, say Carol Wentworth and Kelly Voelker, disease response nurses at Carver County Public Health, who gave a joint response. “With the simplicity of the COVID-19 tests, ruling out COVID-19 is not a bad idea given our community spread.”
If the test for COVID-19 comes back negative and you’ve recently been in tick-friendly areas, “further work up may be needed and it may be beneficial to do Lyme treatment as soon as possible,” they say, adding that even a one-day antibiotic administered soon after a tick bite can prevent the development of Lyme. It can take “several weeks” for a blood test to reveal Lyme disease, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends that healthcare providers consider treating for Lyme early, even before a test can be administered, to prevent the worsening of symptoms.
