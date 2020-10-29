Independent Emergency Services LLC will install a Next Generation 911 Compatible Call Handling System in Washington County, after the County Board approved a contract with the company Oct. 20.
The five-year agreement with the company is for a replacement of the 911 call system.
This system will integrate and receive 911 calls and text-to-911 calls processed by the state’s system.
