Washington County will allow voters to cast absentee ballots, vote in-person early or on Election Day for the upcoming November general election, officials said.
For all in-person voting, health precautions will be taken at the county’s brick-and-mortar polling places, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 26, press release from Washington County. Masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided, social distancing will be encouraged and shared surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day.
For those wishing to vote absentee they can request an application at mnvotes.org. Absentee ballots will start being mailed out Sept. 18.
Absentee ballots may be returned by using an included postage-paid envelope or dropped off at any of the county’s five in-person absentee locations.
The county’s five voting locations are: Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway, Cottage Grove; Oakdale City Hall, 1584 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale; Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake; Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater and at Woodbury Central Park/R.H. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.
Early in-person voting will begin Sept. 18 and run through Nov. 2 at the five Washington
County locations.
Early voting hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Oct 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov 2.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, absentee ballots must be dropped at the Washington
County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N. in Stillwater before 3 p.m.
Also on Election Day, all polling locations will be open in Washington County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about voting, visit www.co.washington.mn.us or call 651-430-6175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.