In a Friday, Aug. 28, front-page Gazette article, Philip St. Ores was incorrectly listed as withdrawing from the upcoming school board race. While St. Ores filed a withdrawal of affidavit from the two-year seat, he is now running for a four-year position instead. Making a total of 13 candidates running for the five seats for the upcoming election. The Gazette regrets the errors. We strive for accuracy, and if you spot an error, contact Editor Matt DeBow at 651-796-1118 or via email at matt.debow@apgecm.com.
