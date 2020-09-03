Community Thread will host its annual Rake a Difference Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24.

Through the service initiative, volunteers are matched with adults age 55 and older and disabilities who need yard raking assistance in Washington County.

Last year, more than 275 volunteers helped rake yards for more than 40 older adults and residents with disabilities in Washington County.

To ask for help raking a yard, call

Community Thread at 651-439-7434. Applications will be accepted until Oct 2.

To volunteer for Rake a Difference Day, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org. Volunteer applications are due by Oct. 9.

