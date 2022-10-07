If you want to comment on the proposed $127 million general levy the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved almost two weeks ago, the clock is slowly ticking. The Board certified the county’s proposed budgets and levies for 2023 on Sept. 27, according to a county press release.

The board will continue to receive public comment on the proposed budgets and levies through their final adoption in December. Once the levies are certified, they may be reduced before final adoption, but they cannot be raised.

Load comments