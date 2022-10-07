If you want to comment on the proposed $127 million general levy the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved almost two weeks ago, the clock is slowly ticking. The Board certified the county’s proposed budgets and levies for 2023 on Sept. 27, according to a county press release.
The board will continue to receive public comment on the proposed budgets and levies through their final adoption in December. Once the levies are certified, they may be reduced before final adoption, but they cannot be raised.
The proposed levies are:
•$127.6 million for the general levy; and
•$660,000 for the Regional Railroad Authority levy.
The board also consented to a $5.899 million levy for the Community Development Agency.
Under the proposed budget, the county net levy would increase 4.88% over 2022, and non-levy revenue would be $108.3 million, a decrease of 18.5% from 2022.
The proposed budget includes a 4.88% increase in net levy for the operations of Washington County, a 6% levy change for the Land & Water Legacy Program, and a 0% levy change for the Washington County Regional Railroad Authority.
Throughout August and September, individual departments provided detailed presentations of their budgets and answered questions from commissioners during televised workshops which were open to the public, according to the county.
Should the proposed budget and levy be approved, the median valued home in the county, which is $386,500, assuming that its value increased by 20% in the past year, would be taxed $919 for 2023 by the county, a $40 or 4.6% increase over 2022.
New costs in the budget will target areas of public safety for which the county is responsible, such as deputies who patrol county communities, correctional officers who serve in the County Jail, and dispatchers who manage 911 calls in the Sheriff’s Office. High turnover, growth in vacancies, and a small pool of applicants have created an employment atmosphere which makes it necessary for the county to expend more effort to retain employees and attract employees when there are open positions.
The proposed budget calls for 20 new positions countywide, which is typical in an average year. The increase in staff results in a slight decrease in the ratio of employees to residents from 2022.
Washington County is a rapidly growing in population, which is reflected in the growth in the request for services.
An evening public budget meeting will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Board Room of the Government Center is Stillwater. The public is invited to attend to comment on the 2023 budget.
The budget workshops may be viewed through webstreaming of the County Board meetings. See the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “County Board.” See budget materials on the same website by searching “budget.”
