George Musser

Musser was reported missing early Saturday morning. This image was posted by the Stillwater PD on Facebook to help with search efforts. 

The worst fears of family, friends, hundreds of volunteer searchers and law enforcement were confirmed Christmas day when the body of 20-year-old George Musser was found in BaytownTownship around 7 p.m. His body was found near the 5400 block of Osgood Ave. North on Sunday, Dec. 25 after an extensive search.

Musser was last seen at around 2:10 a.m. at  Brian’s Bar in Downtown Stillwater on Dec. 24. His car remained parked outside, and his keys and wallet were found outside the bar. His disappearance led to a search that started Dec. 24 and concluded when his body was located on Christmas.

