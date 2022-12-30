The worst fears of family, friends, hundreds of volunteer searchers and law enforcement were confirmed Christmas day when the body of 20-year-old George Musser was found in BaytownTownship around 7 p.m. His body was found near the 5400 block of Osgood Ave. North on Sunday, Dec. 25 after an extensive search.
Musser was last seen at around 2:10 a.m. at Brian’s Bar in Downtown Stillwater on Dec. 24. His car remained parked outside, and his keys and wallet were found outside the bar. His disappearance led to a search that started Dec. 24 and concluded when his body was located on Christmas.
Musser was out walking in the sub zero temperatures and was found 2 miles from downtown Stillwater. He was wearing a flannel shirt, a stocking cap and jeans. He was not wearing a coat.
The Stillwater Police Department and many volunteers spent Christmas day searching for Musser in the single-digit temperatures.
“We appreciate all the wonderful volunteers that came out on Christmas to help search for George. A special thank you to other agencies that also assisted with the search/investigation: Stillwater Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Park Heights Police Department, The Minnesota State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the Stillwater Police Department said in a press release.
A Facebook group created by Musser’s cousin, Emily Dalbec, was used to organize search efforts. Community support has been immense, both during the search and after.
“I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body.,” Dalbec wrote on the Facebook page. “We are trusting in The Lord during this horrific time that He has guided George into Heaven. Please pray for our family.”
A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night to honor Musser’s memory. Despite the freezing temperatures, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Lift Bridge to show their support for the family and honor Musser, who was a student at the University of Wisconsin- River Falls.
A post on the Remember George Musser Facebook page, which currently has over six 6,000 members, asks community members to wear red or place a red ribbon on their homes or businesses to remember Musser.
“The family has chosen red, as this color represents many things for George: the Stillwater Ponies, UW River Falls, and the Christmas Season,” the post said.
The Office of the Washington County Sheriff issued a press release on Dec. 28 which officially identified the body as Musser.
“A progression of video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked an individual matching Musser’s description as he traveled alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located. Preliminary evidence indicates Musser died as a result of cold weather exposure, however the official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results which could take up to 60 days to complete,” the press release said.
A GoFundMe has been set-up to help the family with funeral expenses and to “help them through financially as they grieve the loss of an amazing son and brother.” As of Dec. 29, over $54,000 had been raised.
