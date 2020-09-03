The city of Stillwater received approximately $1.5 million in CARES Act funding aimed at mitigating increased costs related to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stillwater City Administrator Tom McCarty gave an update on how the city is using, and plans to use, money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act during the council’s Tuesday evening meeting, Sept 1.
The CARES Act is a roughly $2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress in March, and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
For Stillwater’s $1.5 million portion, there are three categories the funds are intended for, McCarty said. They are hard costs for technology upgrades or personal protective equipment used for minimizing coronavirus exposure risk; mitigating increased staff costs for employees who are directly involved in fighting the spread of COVID-19 (such as first responders) and the third is other types of requests such as offering grants to local businesses that have lost money during the pandemic, McCarty said.
The city has spent approximately $200,000 to $250,000 on the “hard costs” for the COVID-19 impacts.
“There has not been a final decision made at this point from staff — or a recommendation to council — about how those funds should be allocated for staff reimbursement costs for public safety or other staff,” McCarty said. “We’re still waiting on guidance from the federal government.”
For the third category, the city has held off on issuing grants to local businesses because Washington County has been awarding them. While the county’s application deadline for the business funding grants ended Aug. 31, the county announced, before the City Council’s meeting on Sept. 1, it would open another round of grant applications.
Once the county’s second round concludes, the city may look at using a portion of its CARES Act funding to support local businesses still needing assistance, McCarty said.
Washington County’s program from the CARES Act is called the Small Business Relief Fund, according to a Sept. 1 news release from the county. The county’s fund provides grants of up to $15,000 to small businesses in need of support, and 375 applications were filed during the county’s first round of applications.
The County Board was given approximately $10 million in CARES Act funding for the Small Business Relief Fund. Based on the applications received in the first round, roughly 50% of the funds still remain.
The county received the 375 submittals, and 107 of the applications were from Stillwater businesses, McCarty said during the City Council’s Tuesday meeting. Stillwater had the largest number of applications submitted from a city in Washington County.
In the new round of applications, which will be accepted between Sept. 10 and Sept. 24, the county loosened its requirements for businesses to apply.
In other business
McCarty also gave a quick update on how the city’s “Workplace of Tomorrow Team.” The team was formed by the city a few months ago, and it is working on plans on coronavirus recovery and reopening plans.
“How do we return back to the new normal?” McCarty said. “The team just met and they are looking at a model to reopen city hall and for reopening the lobby within the next 30 days or so. How do you do deep cleaning, and how to have meetings while staff are being safe from COVID transmittal.”
The Workplace of Tomorrow Team also is working on how to reopen City Council meetings in the City Council’s chamber while also streaming meetings from and still allowing public participation.
“Our major hurdle right now is to make sure the technology works well,” McCarty said. “We have technology glitches that are preventing that.”
