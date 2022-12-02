The city of Stillwater is currently working on an active case regarding a property on Hanson Place. Neighbors have filed several nuisance complaints against the property, resulting in the city taking action in terms of Administrative Citations and abatements.
“No one hangs out in their front yards. No one walks down his side of the street. He has held this neighborhood hostage and I am sick of it. We all are,” Anne Spradley, a neighbor to the property said.
Community Development Director Tim Gladhill talked about the situation and the way in which the city is handling it. In summer 2021, administrative citations were implemented in order to encourage compliance with the property owner.
“So in the past our enforcement was really about sending a notice of violation, seeking voluntary compliance, and if that wasn’t successful, we had the ability to do abatement already, which was we, the city goes in and cleans things up and charges that cost back to the owner,” Gladhill said.
According to Spradley, the home has “Trampolines, boats, surfboards, bed headboards, gas cans, fake plants, ladders, wood, chrome scraps, garbage, glass doors, wood furniture and more on the property,” and the resident blares music in short burst overnight, will consistently rev engines and exhibits other behaviors that are both nuisances and concerning to neighbors.
The administrative citations are on an escalating fine schedule, meaning that with each repeat offense within 12 months, the fine will double up to $2,000. If this is not successful, the city will move on to abatements. If the city is not paid for the abatement services, a special assessment is added to the property.
“Obviously there’s a due process to get to abatement, partially city code, partially state statutes, it’s always the last tool that we want to use, we try to reserve it for extreme circumstances where we aren’t seeing any bit of progress and all of our other processes have been exhausted and this is our last step in the process to achieve compliance,” Gladhill said. “There’s a lot of steps we have to go through in terms of documenting and inventorying and the city fronts those costs, so for these larger processes, we try to work through a series of voluntary compliance. If we do get to that point, at least it’s not as large of a step to get through, where we’ve at least gotten some steps and some minor voluntary compliance.”
Spradley claimed that the effort to clean the property has been ongoing since 2018, and has continued since she moved in last year.
“I want the city to answer the question, ‘Why has no substantial action taken place since the new ordinances were implemented?’” she said
Both Gladhill and Police Chief Brian Mueller stressed that these processes are long, largely due to procedures that must be followed.
“I would say that the process for police to be involved in taking someone’s property, it should take a while,” Chief Mueller said. “We shouldn’t just be able to step onto someone’s property and take it. I can tell you Community Development is working through the process, and sometimes it does take a while but I think that’s through design.”
The police department has been assisting Community Development in abatements on the property and anywhere else help may be needed.
“We’re just in support of Community Development that’s handling this case. And it’s a currently active, ongoing case, so I can’t really speak to it, but in instances like this, our community resource officer, community service officers might assist with issuing administrative citations, assisting with the processes that Community Developments are going through,” Chief Mueller said.
In a Dec. 2018 city council meeting, a nuisance abatement hearing was presented regarding the property. At the hearing it was stated the property owners removed over seven trailer loads of items from their backyard. However, by the end of Nov. 2018 the junk had returned. Spradley claims that this has been a common occurrence on the property.
“The argument during the hearing was that [the property owners] stated they ‘were gonna use’ those materials so the council didn’t feel they should be abated/removed. Well it’s four years later and those materials haven’t moved,” she said.
Gladhill noted that the city has recently seen some compliance from the property owner, before reverting back to the previous state.
“So in an instance where we do get some compliance with an admin citation and then if it does revert back to being out of compliance, at that point we will again start to think about the abatement process,” he said. “When I started last year, and we’ve had some new staff come on board, we did actually start utilizing that administrative citation and we did see some compliance for a time being. We are at the point where we have done a couple of abatements on the property, partially the city did some clean up on the property, and then after that the owner did voluntarily comply with some of the junk vehicle issues we saw on the property.”
In an email to Mayor Kozlowksi, Spradley claims that by the property remaining the way that it is, the city has set a precedent for these types of situations.
“By failing to follow its own deadlines and ordinances, the city has created an enormous loophole for anyone else that is hoarding and harassing their neighbors,” she wrote.
Chief Mueller and Gladhill said that if residents near the property ever have concerns regarding safety, that they should contact law enforcement immediately.
“At that point it’s no longer a nuisance complaint and it’s not something that our staff would address. But they would work with our police department if they feel unsafe at all,” Gladhill said.
The case is currently ongoing.
