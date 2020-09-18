Younger volunteers are needed to take positions in a car ministry that has helped more than 1,000 families since 1993. St. Croix Valley Christians in Action’s leadership is now in their 70s and 80s.
The ministry repairs donated cars and then the automobiles are given to people in need after they complete an 18-hour course to develop a household budget.
Course applicants learn the skills and make the plans to be able to keep a gift car going and eventually have the means to replace it.
Examples of some of the things they will learn include: How many miles can I afford to drive in a month, how much money I need to save ahead to afford to drive these miles – savings for operating costs, repairs, and eventual replacement, according to a press release from the ministry.
They also learn to make decisions for where every penny is going in their household regardless of what it is used for. They also learn simple maintenance skills for their vehicle. An integral part of the budgeting course is that an applicant works with a Christian mentor throughout the course. The mentor attends the classes and helps them as they develop their complete household budget.
The course is Bible based and through it the applicant will develop a stronger relationship with God.Volunteers can act as mentors, serve as board member, teach the budgeting or vehicle maintenance parts of the course, answer the telephone or emails and even fix up cars.
Donated cars are accepted at Lake Elmo Repair, 11179 Stillwater Blvd. N., Lake Elmo.
To sign up to help or for more information, email scvcia1@juno.com, or visit www.carcaresaturday.org.
