Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will let loose on The Zephyr’s outdoor stage this weekend.
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with music at The Zephyr Theatre
The Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater will take full advantage of its temporary outdoor stage during the Labor Day weekend. Three different musical groups have been booked. The theatre’s parking lot has been transformed into an accommodating venue (seating is at a social distance). The indoor cash bar is open (masks are required inside). Here’s the musical lineup:
Swingin’ on a Star, Sept. 4
Swingin’ on a Star, presenting an outdoor concert and swing dance, plays the joyous music of the Great American Songbook — Ellington, Basie, Ella, and Gershwin. When five entertainers combine sax, drums, bass, and keyboard with vocals, they create music that’s great for listening and dancing.
Swingin’ on a Star will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $10. Purchase tickets online until 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Walk-up ticket sales begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 4. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
The Jorgensens, Sept. 5
The Jorgensens — Kurt Jorgensen and Brianna Tagg-Jorgensen — are Twin Cities-based songwriters and performers. Their music is rooted in rock, blues, pop, and soul.
The Jorgensens will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Walk-up reservations start at 5 p.m. Please pay what you can. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside. stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Sept. 6
Four musicians use guitar, fiddle, bass, drums, percussion, and vocals to create a sound they describe as “mind-freaking music, a liberating melting pot of genres elevated by riff magic, hummable melodies and groovy jams all grounded in a jazz bedrock.”
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Walk-up reservations start at 5 p.m. Please pay what you can. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside. stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org
More concerts
Mario Carboni & Norm Hamlet With Mark Wayne, Sept. 12
Mario Carboni started playing keyboards when he was 9 and is now known as the Honky-Tonk Rebel. Norm Hamlet, a steel guitarist, performed with Merle Haggard for 49 years. With Mark Wayne, a singer and steel guitarist, the threesome fills the air with country music..
This performance is sponsored by Midwest Country Music Organization, BOB Total Country 105.5, 106.1, 107.5, Stillwater Motors, and MedLegalMD.
Mario Carboni & Norm Hamlet With Mark Wayne will perform at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets online until 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Walk-up ticket sales begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
Phil Thompson presents “Elton & Billy: The Hits,” Sept. 19
Pop pianist and vocalist Phil Thompson returns to The Zephyr to perform a night full of Billy Joel’s and Elton John’s biggest hits, including “Crocodile Rock,” “Movin’ Out,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “My Life,” “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” “Daniel,” and, of course, ”Piano Man.”
Thompson will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets online until 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Walk-up ticket sales begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 19. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
Dance
“The Cafe, a Dance Cabaret,” Sept. 18.
Twin Cities-based Collide Theatrical Dance Company invites you to “The Cafe,” where love is the key ingredient in every brew. Follow the journey of more than a dozen characters as they navigate the pitfalls and pinnacles of modern-day relationships. The story is told entirely through music and dance, from theater jazz and ballet to tap and hip-hop.
“The Cafe, a Dance Cabaret” will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25; $15 for students (younger than 18). Purchase tickets online until 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Walk-up ticket sales begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
Events
Restaurant expo, Sept. 20
The Zephyr Theatre is all about entertainment. On Sept. 20, when the theatre hosts an outdoor restaurant expo, the entertainment will be all about food and drink.
This first-time event for the theatre “is a great way to create a relationship with multiple Stillwater restaurants while providing a fun community-minded event,” said Jessica Thienes, the Zephyr’s development director. “Let’s celebrate all the incredible food and beverage options in our area.”
Event-goers will get to sample food and drink from featured restaurants, still to be named. They also will get to witness a “Chopped”-style cooking competition, starring area chefs, and the final heat in the Bartender Olympics — both projected for easy viewing on a large outdoor screen.
“We also are using this event as an opportunity to officially announce our partnerships with Lift Bridge Brewing Co. and Tattersall Distillery,” Thienes said. Both companies have committed to an ongoing relationship with The Zephyr.
The restaurant expo starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 in the parking lot at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission is $10. Social distancing observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
