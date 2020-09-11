Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.