Washington County is offering assitance to residents unable to afford mortgage, rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 related income loss.
Washington County received money from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist small businesses, homeowners, and renters.
Homeowners in Washington County who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for one-time grants of up to $10,000 to help make housing payments, according to a Friday, Sept. 4, news release from the county.
The CARES Act is a roughly $2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress in March, and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Assistance payment will be made directly to the entity owed, and the delinquency or financial hardship must be due to a COVID-19-related financial impact on the household and must be documented.
Washington County has received $3 million from the federal CARES Act funding to pay current and past due rent and utilities,
including gas, electric, and water.
Although there has been a temporary hold on evictions, full payment of rent is required and landlords may evict tenants with past due rent after state and federal restrictions on evictions are lifted.
The program will be managed by the Washington Community Development Agency, which is accepting applications at washingtoncountycda.org, or available at the WCDA’s building, 7645 Currell Blvd., Woodbury.
Washington County residents may qualify for CARES assistance if they
To apply, call the Washington County Community Services Department at 651-430-6570 or email CSRA@co.washington.mn.us, or use fax number 651-430-6515. Application are available at www.co.washington.mn.us .
There is no application deadline; however, the county recommends residents needing
assistance apply soon before funding runs out.
