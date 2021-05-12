Bayport native Madeline O’Donoghue’s yoga studio is set to open Friday, May 14. The studios’ grand opening weekend launch will include free classes, live music, donation-based tarot card readings including gift raffle giveaways and more.
Shala Yoga Studio is located in the lower level of the Compass Center for Healing -116 Chestnut St. E - in downtown Stillwater
The space has heated hardwood floors classes as well as acoustic panels for improved sound quality.
“After my first class in 2015, I knew I wanted to be a yoga teacher one day. I completed my training in Cape Town, South Africa a year later, and have been teaching yoga privately and in various studios ever since.” O’ Donoghue said in a press release. “It’s always been my dream to open my own studio and to share my passion with the community, focused on the most beautiful aspects of yoga and the rich wisdom that stems from its origin and philosophy. There were set backs throughout the year amidst a pandemic but after searching for two years for the right space – I found one with potential that I could completely transform on my own. This shifted me into higher gear, and I am happy to say that Shala Yoga is coming together exactly how I’d hoped. This has been six years in the making and I am so excited to officially be a small business owner in my home town of Stillwater, Minnesota.”
Visit ShalaYogaStillwater.com for Grand Opening Weekend details.
