Pam Whitmore joined Eckberg Lammers as a shareholder, attorney, and Rule 114 Qualified Neutral. Whitmore focuses her practice on municipal law, conflict management solutions, employment law, and alternative dispute resolution/mediation.
Prior to joining Eckberg Lammers, Whitmore worked for the League of Minnesota Cities and League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, assisting cities, elected officials and city attorneys on all facets of municipal law. In addition to helping solve general legal problems, Whitmore also developed a Conflict Management Solutions practice, which provides a holistic approach for helping individuals and teams manage conflict, improve communication and make better decisions.
Whitmore earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her Juris Doctor from University of Iowa, College of Law. She is involved with many professional and community organizations including the Association of Conflict Resolution – Environment & Public Policy Section, Conflict Resolution Minnesota, MSBA Mock Trial, Meals on Wheels and University of St. Thomas Mentorship Program.
