Morrissey Hospitality announced earlier in June its new partnership with Water Street Inn, a historic hotel located on the St. Croix River in Stillwater, Minn. Under the leadership of Morrissey Hospitality veteran Sam Rose and owners Chuck and Judy Dougherty, Morrissey will phase in the management of the hotel, food, beverage and retail operations of Water Street’s business over the coming months.
“The decision to partner with Morrissey Hospitality has been in the works for many years,” said Chuck Dougherty. “My wife, Judy and I are finally ready to take a step back and allow Morrissey to take over the day-to-day operations, moving Water Street Inn to the next level. Further, this will give our staff the opportunity to learn and grow within a larger organization. Our family will still be involved in special projects, events and our daughter, Erin, will continue her work as restaurant manager. This new partnership will give us the time we’re seeking to continue servicing the community, which has always been a top priority for us.”
Morrisey’s initial services for Water Street Inn will include catering sales, recruitment and hiring, revenue management, marketing and culinary and procurement services. Morrissey Hospitality is a second-generation family-owned and privately-held hospitality management company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, specializing in lodging operations, restaurant management, and large venue guest experiences in the Twin Cities and Upper Midwest. Other businesses in the Morrissey portfolio include The St. Paul Grill, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Tattersall Distilling River Falls, the Bad Waitress Diner, New Bohemia Craft Bier Halls, and Freight House Restaurant.
Water Street Inn joins Morrissey Hospitality’s growing full-service lodging segment including the iconic Saint Paul Hotel.
“We are honored that Chuck and Judy have placed their trust in us, marking a new chapter for both Water Street and Morrissey as we expand our reach into Stillwater,” said Richard Dobransky, president of Morrissey Hospitality. “As we continue our joint commitment to providing guests with warm and genuine service, we aim to provide the owners with peace of mind that their day-to-day operations are in expert hands.”
General Manager Sam Rose joins Water Street Inn with extensive experience in both food and beverage and hospitality. He has previously worked with Morrissey as director of culinary at The Saint Paul RiverCentre and as general manager of Heartwood Resort.
At Water Street, Rose will initially focus on increasing catering for the hotel as well as working on the guest experience in Charlie’s Restaurant, Pub and Papa’s Rooftop alongside Chuck Dougherty and restaurant manager, Erin Dougherty.
