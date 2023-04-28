It’s not every day that a vintage 1951 Ford F6 gets moved into a new business via a front window, but that was the case at Tossed, a new eatery that is opening in downtown Stillwater on April 29. Tianna Nelson, owner of Tossed, had help taking the 1951 Ford F6 apart, bringing it in through the window, and rebuilding and placing it in the store.
Tianna Nelson is a nurse who is opening up a new eatery, called Tossed, in downtown Stillwater. It serves salads and charcuterie to-go, so you can grab a quick meal to enjoy while exploring the beautiful city.
She has celiac disease, an allergy to gluten. When she was diagnosed, she found it very difficult to find restaurants that offered gluten-free food to accommodate her disease, so she is starting her own.
She plans to serve a constantly changing assortment of salads, a variety of fruits and cheeses, and crackers to go with the cheese. Offered items will change not only by season, but also each week.
If you’re a glutton for gluten, there will be both gluten-free and traditional gluten-containing crackers and croutons to go with the charcuterie. “Not everybody likes cardboard,” she joked.
She also understands that salads can be boring or unappealing to some people, so she wants to offer unique and fun ingredients. For her opening week, one of the protein options for the salads will be flavored/seasoned crickets. There will also be more traditional options for the less adventurous.
She sources all of her food from local farmers and growers. Even her small business loan, printing, construction, and electricity and plumbing are from local companies rather than major national chains.
As a local crafter, Nelson will also have a multitude of items for sale. She made her own cutting/serving boards, and she is also selling items from several other local crafters: local honey, homemade aprons, beautiful woodwork, soaps with alpaca fur and much more. The only non-local items are store-branded t-shirts that she ordered.
Very appropriate to historic Stillwater, she has dressed her store in vintage garb: classic Coke and Pepsi memorabilia line the walls, some M&M statuettes stand on shelves, there is even a 1951 Ford F6 inside the shop.
Nelson talked about how the best part of her life was when she was a child and would go to her grandma’s house. “She would have all the coolest things… all of these things are things that I would find in my grandma’s house.” While she was antiquing to find decorations for her shop, her hope was that other people would be brought back to memories of their own childhoods and their own grandparents’ homes.
She did research to find that the F6 was used in the past to “bring food from the farms to the farmers market." With the truck backed up to the kitchenette, she said, “it looks kind of like you’re ordering fresh food right from the back of the truck.” She had help in taking the truck apart, bringing it in through the window, and putting some of it back together.
To add to the farm-to-table aspects, there is a section of grain bin in the shop.
She will continue her nursing to help fund her place as it gets started, but she is a travel nurse who works as needed – so she can take on as little or as large of a workload as she wants.
As a nurse, mother of three young kids, and now a business owner, she will be a very busy woman. It will just be her and her mom working in the shop.
Tossed will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, though Nelson said those hours may change, depending on how things turn out.
The grand opening of Tossed is on her birthday, April 29.
