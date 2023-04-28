Tianna Nelson is a nurse who is opening up a new eatery, called Tossed, in downtown Stillwater. It serves salads and charcuterie to-go, so you can grab a quick meal to enjoy while exploring the beautiful city.

She has celiac disease, an allergy to gluten. When she was diagnosed, she found it very difficult to find restaurants that offered gluten-free food to accommodate her disease, so she is starting her own.

