The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $12,125,516 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
According to a press release from the trust, three Stillwater organizations were awarded approximately $140,000 from the fund.
St. Croix Family Resource Center was awarded $60,000 for general operations to provide housing and food support for youth and families struggling with housing instability and address the root causes of poverty in the Stillwater area.
Valley Outreach was awarded $60,000 for general operations to provide food, clothing, and personalized support to move people forward in the Stillwater area.
Community Thread was awarded $20,000 for general operations to improve the quality of life for senior adults and people with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.