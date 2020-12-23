Dr. Todd Stivland, CEO and founder of Bluestone Physician Services, was recognized as a Notable Hero in Healthcare by Twin Cities Business on Dec. 10.

Along with 28 others, Stivland was selected as a strong leader who has created positive change in the healthcare industry, according to a press release from Bluestone Physician services.

“This award is an honor, and one that I share with our entire staff, who have been absolutely amazing in a year like no other,” Stivland said. “Everyone has worked long hours either in the field seeing patients or in the background innovating the workflows and processes. They have volunteered to perform nasal swab testing and driven supplies hundreds of miles around the state to get PPE and testing kits to where they were needed. It’s been a long haul and no one has slowed down; I couldn’t be prouder of Bluestone’s effort to protect the people who are most vulnerable to COVID infections.”

Under Dr. Stivland’s leadership, Bluestone has shared their successful COVID strategy with Minnesota health officials, and also partnered with Anoka, Dakota, Carver and Washington counties to administer COVID-19 tests in long-term care and congregate living settings.

