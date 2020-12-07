John Yanish, an attorney from Stillwater was elected to serve a three-year term on the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota Board of Directors. His term will start on Jan. 1.

NAMI is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.

Yanish has been a NAMI Minnesota volunteer, including as NAMI’s representative on the Minnesota State Advisory Committee on Mental Health. As a close family member of individuals living with mental health challenges, John is motivated to support NAMI as it works to address the ongoing shortcomings in our mental health system.

