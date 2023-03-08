The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF), in partnership with its 10 affiliates, announces the Vibrant Communities spring grant program addressing mental health. The SCVF recognizes that supporting mental health and wellbeing lies on a spectrum – from prevention to management. The Vibrant Communities grant program intends to fund mental health programs that address any aspect of that spectrum. Approximately $130,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations serving the communities of the SCVF’s ten affiliates. Grant applications are due by Monday, March 20, 2023.
For many years, qualitative and quantitative health data has identified mental health as a priority throughout the SCVF’s six-county service area (Chisago and Washington counties in Minn. and Burnett, Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wis.). Increased isolation and stress due to COVID-19 has exacerbated what was already a significant concern. “Throughout our region, many continue to feel the combined effects of isolation, economic hardship, and difficulty seeing an unknown future,” noted SCVF President, Heather Logelin. “The SCVF and our affiliates are honored to support the important work of area nonprofits addressing the mental health needs of our communities.”
Funds for this collaborative effort were made available through SCVF’s endowment campaign, which provides unrestricted dollars to respond to current and emerging community needs. The Vibrant Communities endowed fund will remain current and flexible – forever. Each year, based on an analysis of community data, the SCVF and its affiliates will determine a focus for those unrestricted dollars and launch the Vibrant Communities grant program to respond. Through the Vibrant Communities Fund, the SCVF and its affiliates can place grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, in perpetuity.
“The St. Croix Valley region continues to benefit from generous donors who want to give back to improve their communities” commented Ms. Logelin. “It is an honor to see our donors’ wishes spring to life each year through these competitive grants.”
For additional information about the Vibrant Communities grant program eligibility and guidelines, and to begin the online application process, please visit https://www.scvfoundation.org/grants.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.