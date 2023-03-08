The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF), in partnership with its 10 affiliates, announces the Vibrant Communities spring grant program addressing mental health. The SCVF recognizes that supporting mental health and wellbeing lies on a spectrum – from prevention to management. The Vibrant Communities grant program intends to fund mental health programs that address any aspect of that spectrum. Approximately $130,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations serving the communities of the SCVF’s ten affiliates. Grant applications are due by Monday, March 20, 2023.

For many years, qualitative and quantitative health data has identified mental health as a priority throughout the SCVF’s six-county service area (Chisago and Washington counties in Minn. and Burnett, Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wis.). Increased isolation and stress due to COVID-19 has exacerbated what was already a significant concern. “Throughout our region, many continue to feel the combined effects of isolation, economic hardship, and difficulty seeing an unknown future,” noted SCVF President, Heather Logelin. “The SCVF and our affiliates are honored to support the important work of area nonprofits addressing the mental health needs of our communities.”

