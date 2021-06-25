Shopko Optical, opened its new center in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. The new center is located at 13189 60th Street N. The new center will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.
“We are thrilled to serve the Oak Park Heights community,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With this new location, we can continue our mission of offering quality eye care to patients.”
In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Oak Park Height’s
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.
To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist, or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.
