Stillwater Rotary Club’s annual Taste of the Valley fundraising event was cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For more than 10 years, local restaurants have been donating their time and delicious menu offerings to the event, according to a press release from the Stillwater Rotary Club. Typically, a local charitable organization receives the money raised at the event.
Prior “spotlight” recipients are: Valley Friendship Club, Family Means, Tubman, Stillwater Area Learning Center, River Valley Riders, Youth Service Bureau, and Canvas Health.
This year, the Board of Directors made the decision to “spotlight” the restaurants who have supported Stillwater Rotary over the years. The club purchased $3,000 worth of gift cards from 15 local restaurants.
“The Taste of the Valley event is always a highlight of our Rotary year. While we were disappointed to not host it this year, we are excited to support the restaurants that have supported us over the years. Usually they are helping us raise money for local nonprofits, but this year we wanted to help them,”, Club President Patty Radoc said.
The Stillwater Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Meetings are being held via Zoom until in-person meetings resume at the Lowell Inn. For more information, visit www.stillwaterrotary.org or on Facebook @StillwaterRotaryClub.
