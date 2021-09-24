The annual Rivertown Fall Art Festival will returns to Stillwater on Oct. 2 and 3 in Lowell Park.
The fall arts festival attracts art lovers from throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. This community event is produced by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. A staple in Stillwater for 30+ years, the Rivertown Fall Art Festival is one of the most popular and well attended Art Festivals in the Midwest. This outdoor, family-friendly event will feature more than 120 fine artist booths in a variety of artistic categories.
“The beauty of hosting this Art Festival in downtown Stillwater, is the draw to the art and antiques that are available year round on main street Stillwater, in addition to the wonderful restaurants, shops and hotels that are a part of downtown.” Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber Robin Anthony said. “Many Festival-goers make a weekend of it and enjoy all that Stillwater has to offer!”
During the two day event, attendees can enjoy beer or wine while walking throughout the festival. A Chamber-sponsored beer garden will be set up in Lowell Park along with a variety of food truck selections.
Local entertainment will be featured on the stage throughout both days of the Art Festival.
For more information visit the Greater Stillwater Chamber website or call 651-439-4001.
