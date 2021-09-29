River Market Community Co-op, Downtown Stillwater’s cooperatively owned grocery store, raised wages for all non-management staff by $2 an hour.
General Manager Sara Morrison made the announcement to staff last week after more than a year of changing pandemic restrictions.
“No one know what’s going to happen next, but I know that as long as this store is staffed by members of our community, I am confident that together we can rise to meet any challenge,” Morrison said.
The $2 increase is the largest, multi-employee pay increase in the Co-op’s 43-year history, according to a press release from the organization.
While serving over 190,300 customers during the past twelve months, River Market focused on reaching out in innovative ways. During the pandemic, the grocery store created a promotion encouraging people to support local restaurants, while also benefiting local food shelf; the store donated snacks and refreshments to essential public workers (police officers, firefighters, and public works employees) and store official recognized fellow small, independent grocer employees in the community.
