Tyler Rohr, DDS will soon be offering dental services to the community of Woodbury at his new office, City’s Edge Dental Care, 4021 Benjamin Drive in Woodbury. The family dental practice is set to open on, Jan. 15.
Rohr and his dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients, according to a press release from the dentist’s office. City’s Edge Dental Care will offer routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services.
The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 612-430-8023 or visiting http://CitysEdgeDentalCare.com/.
