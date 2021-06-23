Lake Elmo-based Eder & Associates is merging with Deephaven-based Jesse Bergland, Northwestern Mutual to form Voyage Wealth Architects, a firm focused on elevating the financial planning experience by aligning clients’ values and life goals with their financial voyage.
With nearly 40 years of combined financial planning experience, co-founders Brian Eder and Jesse Bergland set out to create a wealth management firm that excels beyond traditional industry standards while also furthering a larger, organizational commitment to enacting positive change within the industry and community, according to a press release from the newly formed firm. The firm will have 13 employees and maintain two offices: one in Deephaven and the other Lake Elmo — bookending the Twin Cities.
“At Voyage Wealth Architects, there is no off-the-shelf financial plan. We develop custom blueprints for every client,” Eder said. “Our clients are blown away by the depth and breadth of our processes to discover their goals and align our
