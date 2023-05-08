Atticus Family Law, S. C. is giving away two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing college degrees in fields that support people throughout their family law transitions.
For the second year running, Atticus Family Law will be awarding the commemorative Missy L. Olson Scholarships to two students seeking college degrees in fields which assist people throughout their family law transitions. Students in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas who will be attending college in Fall of 2023 are encouraged to apply.
One student from the Twin Cities area and one student from Northeastern/Duluth area will be awarded with a $1,000 scholarship.
The Missy L. Olson Scholarships were established for students entering fields related to financial planning, banking, mental health services, real estate, social work, and any other profession which supports family law transitions. Atticus Family Law is honored and excited to offer the scholarships to assist aspiring students and help create greater awareness of these rewarding professions.
In 2022, Atticus Family Law renamed its scholarships to commemorate Missy Olson for her 15 years of unwavering dedication to our clients and collaboration with staff as executive assistant. She found great joy and satisfaction seeing people thrive as a result of legal services, but also through the support of the non-legal professionals our clients encountered. Following her passing in December of 2021, Atticus Family Law proudly honors her passionate work through the Missy L. Olson Scholarships.
Atticus Family Law, S. C. is a family law firm with offices in Stillwater, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Duluth and Minnetonka, Minnesota. The Firm uses its decades of legal experience to guide individuals through divorce, custody and other family law matters. Over the years, our Firm has recognized that our clients’ success not only stems from legal victories, but is also deeply rooted in the interactions with non-legal professionals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.