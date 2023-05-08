Atticus Family Law, S. C. is giving away two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing college degrees in fields that support people throughout their family law transitions.

For the second year running, Atticus Family Law will be awarding the commemorative Missy L. Olson Scholarships to two students seeking college degrees in fields which assist people throughout their family law transitions. Students in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas who will be attending college in Fall of 2023 are encouraged to apply.

