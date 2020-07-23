A trip to the Minnesota State Fair isn’t complete without a few key treats – cheese curds, a Pronto Pup or an ear of sweet corn – but for beer enthusiasts the Great Minnesota Get Together means a glass of Lift Bridge Brewing Company’s Mini Donut Beer or Key Lime Pie Beer.
While the big event is cancelled this year due to COVID-19, fans of the brew can still get the taste in Stillwater. Beginning noon Wednesday, July 29, both beers are available for preorder online in 750 milliliter crowlers for curbside pickup at the taproom between August 27 and September 7, the originally planned dates for the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. During that same time period, visitors to the brewery can also enjoy both beers on tap. The link to preorder crowlers of Mini Donut Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer can be found on Lift Bridge’s Facebook Page.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our fans a taste of the State Fair with Mini Donut Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer this year,” said Brad Glynn, vice president of marketing and co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing Company. “The community atmosphere of the Great Minnesota Get Together is very close to our hearts at Lift Bridge, and we hope this will help provide everyone with that same feeling of togetherness during these times.”
Mini Donut Beer is an American amber ale traditionally served in a glass rimmed with mini donut cinnamon sugar. Mini Donut Beer has a malty base and natural flavors which give this sweet sipper enough rich flavor without overwhelming the palate. Mini Donut beer was first released in 2013 as the original State Fair exclusive beer at the Ball Park Cafe. Eight years later, the beer has become a nationally recognized staple at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and has inspired dozens of specialty Minnesota State Fair brews.
Key Lime Pie Beer is a citrus ale with a refreshing squeeze of key lime and biscuity-golden notes, sweetened with a touch of lactose. The key to this Key Lime Pie Beer, is its accompanying glass, rimmed with organic coconut palm sugar. Key Lime Pie beer was introduced at Cafe Caribe in 2018, quickly gaining popularity after its second appearance last year.
Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, and in Eastern North Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Company, visit liftbridgebrewery.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.