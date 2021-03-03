Ted Wegleitner

Ted Wegleitner

After 34 years with HealthPartners, seven of those years as the president of Lakeview Hospital, Ted Wegleitner has announced he plans to retire July 2.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the tremendous team at Lakeview Hospital,” said Wegleitner in a press release issued by the hospital. “Together, we’ve built a strong, collaborative and caring culture that puts our patients first. I know that Lakeview is positioned well for the future.”

Wegleitner said he wouldn’t dwell on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic when reflecting on his time at Lakeview.

“I’ll be thinking of the amazing people I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside, and the teamwork, dedication and compassion that’s evident every day,” he said.

Ted Wegleitner, President of Lakeview Hospital and Senior Executive Leader for the HealthPartners St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin hospitals and clinics.

