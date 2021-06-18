The seventh year of The Lake Elmo Farmers Market 2021 season begins Saturday, June 19.
This year the market will be hosting a fundraiser for the Washington County K9 unit, according to a press release from the market. The county K9 unit has performed demonstrations at the market and is often the highlight of the season. Donations will be collected weekly throughout the market. The market has committed to matching up to $1,000 of all funds raised!,
The market runs on Saturdays from June 19 to Sept. at Lake Elmo Elementary School, 11030 Stillwater Blvd. N., Lake Elmo.
Visit www.facebook.com/lakeelmofarmersmarket for more information or contact Jill at 651-261-4493.
