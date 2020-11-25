Youth Service Bureau’s Board of Directors announce that Michael Huntley, M.A., LP, was selected as the next executive director.
The board appointed six members to serve on a search committee.
A thorough exercise of surveying staff, board, and community members was followed by a search vetting candidates, according to a press release from YSB.
“I am grateful for the confidence of the Board and eager for this opportunity to serve Youth Service Bureau as Executive Director,” Huntley said in the release.
Huntley has served as a mental health therapist, the clinical program director, the HIPPA Director, and the internal IT Manager for YSB. He has also served in a variety of roles representing YSB in community partnerships.
He has been serving as interim executive director since March, managing through the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and the associated new territory for the agency and the community. He is passionate about the mission of YSB and has been working here for 31 years.
“His love of the organization and the communities we serve, along with his skills in managing and leading the organization and his knowledge of the programs and services made him our top choice,” Board President Myron Bailey said in the release.
About YSB , Inc.
Youth Service Bureau helps youth and families learn the skills they need to be more successful at home, in school and throughout the community. Programs include youth-focused family counseling, diversion services, chemical health support and parent education.
For more information, visit ysb.net, or call 651-439-8800 for the Stillwater office.
