February 2023. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation (Chamber Foundation) launched their newest professional development and membership connection program, HYPE (Harnessing Young Professional Energy), in May 2022, and is growing to meet the needs of the area’s young professionals. Participation in HYPE is open to Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce members and non-members under the age of 40.

The Chamber Foundation’s HYPE program was created by young professionals for young professionals determined to strengthen the young professional culture in the area. HYPE’s programming is designed to enhance and develop future business leaders and empower young talent through tailored engagement opportunities, leadership training, innovative educational programming, meaningful connections and access to the greater Stillwater area’s thriving business community.

