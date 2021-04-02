Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Stillwater as early as this spring. The new store will be located at 2001 Washington Avenue S, the location of the former Herberger’s store. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Stillwater area.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Stillwater for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Stillwater area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.
Harbor Freight Tools has over 23,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide. Forbes Magazine recently recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for veterans as well as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail.
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.
The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has more than 40 million customers. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools this year will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.
