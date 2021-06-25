More than 35 food trucks rolled into the Washington County Fairgrounds for the fourth Greater Stillwater Chamber’s annual Food Truck Extravaganza.
“After not being able to hold this event in 2020, we are thrilled to be able to have this event for the community — it has become well known in the area as ‘a mini State Fair in Stillwater,’” Robin Anthony, Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber said in a news release.
The event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 7,000 people attended the Saturday event on a low humidity sunny, warm but not too hot day, Anthony told The Gazette.
“We had a beautiful day,” Anthony said. “Everyone was just stoked about being together. It was just a feeling of positivity and hope really.”
After waiting more than a year for community events to return, the chamber’s executive director discovered the attendees weren’t upset while trying to find a parking spot or standing in line.
“I also found people are more patient than they used to be,” Anthony said.
A more patient public is a trend she hopes continues.
Anthony said a portion of the proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for Stillwater Area High Students interested in career and technical education. The chamber may award three to five of these scholarships, but the board hasn’t approved them yet so the dollar amount is still variable.
In addition to the food trucks serving up their culinary delights, the event included a marketplace, live music, a beer tent, a kid’s area and military row.
Kristi Sue and her husband Steve Hilyar, of Eagan, planned to walk one loop around the food carts before deciding on any foods to try.
However, Kristie Sue took a break in the lap to try her arms at the Marine Corp pull up challenge at the military row section of the event.
She was able to eke out a 10th pullup for the grand prize of a marine T-shirt that stated “Pain is weakness leaving the body.”
Kristi Sue echoed Anthony’s sentiment that it was nice to get out and actually be among other people.
“It’s been so long since everybody has been able to get together,” Kristi Sue said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.