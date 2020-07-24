Workers began the demolition of the former Shorty’s Dry Cleaners on Tuesday, July 21. The city of Stillwater purchased the building for $900,000 in December 2019 through eminent domain to expand downtown parking. The property will now join the neighboring Lot 14 to expand parking on Second Street between Olive and Chestnut streets.
During its July 21 meeting, the city council award improvement project to Miller Excavating for $95,070.41 to mill and overlay the existing Lot 14 and to put asphalt and new stalls to the area that the building once stood. This project is part of the Downtown Parking Lot project that includes the re-configuring of Lot 4, located at Chestnut and Myrtle streets. The project is paid for by the parking enterprise fund and was budgeted for 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.